English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 59 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 31st July 2018
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 59 vacancies for the Faculty posts has begun on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 59 vacancies for the Faculty posts has begun on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.
AIIMS Rishikesh aims to recruit candidates on regular, deputation or contractual basis under Pradhan Mantri Swastya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post and appear for Walk-in Interview on 31st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Job' on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the 'Application Link' under Advertisement of Faculty Recruitment for various posts in AIIMS Rishikesh'
Step 4 – Register yourself
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form and pay online fee
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration- https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1675/56728/Registration.html
Direct Link for Login - https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1675/56728/login.html
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.3000
SC/ ST/ Female/ OPH Category - NIL
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 59
Associate Professor: 27
Burns & Plastic Surgery - 2
Cardiology - 1
Cardiothoracic Surgery - 3
Endocrinology & Metabolism - 1
Hospital Administration - 1
Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 2
Neonatology - 2
Nephrology - 1
Neurosurgery - 2
Paediatrics Surgery - 1
Radio Diagnosis - 1
Surgical Gastroenterology - 4
Surgical Oncology - 3
Urology - 3
Assistant Professor - 11
Cardiothoracic Surgery - 1
Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 1
Neonatology - 1
Neurosurgery - 1
Nuclear Medicine - 2
Radio Diagnosis - 3
Surgical Gastroenterology - 1
Surgical Oncology - 1
Professor - 11
Endocrinology & Metabolism - 1
Gastroenterology - 1
Hospital Administration - 1
Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 2
Nephrology - 1
Neurosurgery - 1
Nuclear Medicine - 1
Radio Diagnosis - 1
Surgical Gastroenterology - 1
Urology - 1
Additional Professor - 10
Endocrinology & Metabolism - 1
Gastroenterology - 1
Hospital Administration - 1
Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 1
Neonatology - 1
Nephrology - 1
Neurosurgery - 1
Radio Diagnosis - 1
Surgical Gastroenterology - 1
Urology - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor/ Professor/ Additional Professor:
The applicant must possess MBBS Degree included in I or II schedule or part II of third schedule to Indian medical council Act of 1956 and MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in respective discipline/subject in case for Medical candidates and Master's degree in concerned discipline and a Doctorate degree of a recognized university in case of Non-Medical candidates.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/recruitments/faculty_adve_15_6_18.pdf
Pay Scale:
Associate Professor - Rs.37400 - Rs.67000 with Grade pay of Rs.9000
Assistant Professor - Rs.15600 - Rs.39100 with Grade pay of Rs.8000
Professor - Rs.37400 - Rs.67000 with Grade pay of Rs.10,500
Additional Professor - Rs.37400 - Rs.67000 with Grade pay of Rs.9500
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
AIIMS Rishikesh aims to recruit candidates on regular, deputation or contractual basis under Pradhan Mantri Swastya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post and appear for Walk-in Interview on 31st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Job' on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the 'Application Link' under Advertisement of Faculty Recruitment for various posts in AIIMS Rishikesh'
Step 4 – Register yourself
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form and pay online fee
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration- https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1675/56728/Registration.html
Direct Link for Login - https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1675/56728/login.html
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.3000
SC/ ST/ Female/ OPH Category - NIL
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 59
Associate Professor: 27
Burns & Plastic Surgery - 2
Cardiology - 1
Cardiothoracic Surgery - 3
Endocrinology & Metabolism - 1
Hospital Administration - 1
Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 2
Neonatology - 2
Nephrology - 1
Neurosurgery - 2
Paediatrics Surgery - 1
Radio Diagnosis - 1
Surgical Gastroenterology - 4
Surgical Oncology - 3
Urology - 3
Assistant Professor - 11
Cardiothoracic Surgery - 1
Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 1
Neonatology - 1
Neurosurgery - 1
Nuclear Medicine - 2
Radio Diagnosis - 3
Surgical Gastroenterology - 1
Surgical Oncology - 1
Professor - 11
Endocrinology & Metabolism - 1
Gastroenterology - 1
Hospital Administration - 1
Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 2
Nephrology - 1
Neurosurgery - 1
Nuclear Medicine - 1
Radio Diagnosis - 1
Surgical Gastroenterology - 1
Urology - 1
Additional Professor - 10
Endocrinology & Metabolism - 1
Gastroenterology - 1
Hospital Administration - 1
Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 1
Neonatology - 1
Nephrology - 1
Neurosurgery - 1
Radio Diagnosis - 1
Surgical Gastroenterology - 1
Urology - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor/ Professor/ Additional Professor:
The applicant must possess MBBS Degree included in I or II schedule or part II of third schedule to Indian medical council Act of 1956 and MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in respective discipline/subject in case for Medical candidates and Master's degree in concerned discipline and a Doctorate degree of a recognized university in case of Non-Medical candidates.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/recruitments/faculty_adve_15_6_18.pdf
Pay Scale:
Associate Professor - Rs.37400 - Rs.67000 with Grade pay of Rs.9000
Assistant Professor - Rs.15600 - Rs.39100 with Grade pay of Rs.8000
Professor - Rs.37400 - Rs.67000 with Grade pay of Rs.10,500
Additional Professor - Rs.37400 - Rs.67000 with Grade pay of Rs.9500
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Monday 18 June , 2018 UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor Not Ranveer Singh Carried Deepika Padukone On His Back, Created a 'Wow' Moment For Fans
- When Will You Die? Google Answers
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- 3rd ODI: Record-breaking England Rout Australia to Seal ODI Series Win
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India