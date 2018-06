AIIMS Recruitment 2018: 59 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 31st July 2018

AIIMS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 59 vacancies for the Faculty posts has begun on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - aiimsrishikesh.edu.in AIIMS Rishikesh aims to recruit candidates on regular, deputation or contractual basis under Pradhan Mantri Swastya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post and appear for Walk-in Interview on 31st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Job' on the home pageStep 3 – Click on the 'Application Link' under Advertisement of Faculty Recruitment for various posts in AIIMS Rishikesh'Step 4 – Register yourselfStep 5 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form and pay online feeStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.3000SC/ ST/ Female/ OPH Category - NILAIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 59Associate Professor: 27Burns & Plastic Surgery - 2Cardiology - 1Cardiothoracic Surgery - 3Endocrinology & Metabolism - 1Hospital Administration - 1Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 2Neonatology - 2Nephrology - 1Neurosurgery - 2Paediatrics Surgery - 1Radio Diagnosis - 1Surgical Gastroenterology - 4Surgical Oncology - 3Urology - 3Assistant Professor - 11Cardiothoracic Surgery - 1Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 1Neonatology - 1Neurosurgery - 1Nuclear Medicine - 2Radio Diagnosis - 3Surgical Gastroenterology - 1Surgical Oncology - 1Professor - 11Endocrinology & Metabolism - 1Gastroenterology - 1Hospital Administration - 1Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 2Nephrology - 1Neurosurgery - 1Nuclear Medicine - 1Radio Diagnosis - 1Surgical Gastroenterology - 1Urology - 1Additional Professor - 10Endocrinology & Metabolism - 1Gastroenterology - 1Hospital Administration - 1Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 1Neonatology - 1Nephrology - 1Neurosurgery - 1Radio Diagnosis - 1Surgical Gastroenterology - 1Urology - 1Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor/ Professor/ Additional Professor:The applicant must possess MBBS Degree included in I or II schedule or part II of third schedule to Indian medical council Act of 1956 and MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in respective discipline/subject in case for Medical candidates and Master's degree in concerned discipline and a Doctorate degree of a recognized university in case of Non-Medical candidates.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Associate Professor - Rs.37400 - Rs.67000 with Grade pay of Rs.9000Assistant Professor - Rs.15600 - Rs.39100 with Grade pay of Rs.8000Professor - Rs.37400 - Rs.67000 with Grade pay of Rs.10,500Additional Professor - Rs.37400 - Rs.67000 with Grade pay of Rs.9500The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.