AIIMS Recruitment 2018 for 551 Nursing Posts Closing 5PM Today, Apply Now!

AIIMS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 551 vacancies for the post of Nursing Group 'B' is closing today at 5PM on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi - aiimsexams.org Interested applicants must apply for the post before 5:00 PM today by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.org/Click on link 'Nursing Officer - 2018 for AIIMS, New Delhi' under 'Recruitments ' on the home pageRegister yourself firstLogin with required credentialsFill the application form, pay online payment and complete the process of applicationDownload the application form and take a print out for further referenceUnreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500SC/ SC Category – Rs.100PWD Category – NILNursing Officer: 551Unreserved - 279SC - 82ST - 41OBC - 149The applicant must be BSc (Hons.) Nursing/ BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council recognized Institute or University with 2 years experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated above in the official advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 -Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,600.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.