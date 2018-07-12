English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 for 551 Nursing Posts Closing 5PM Today, Apply Now!
Vacancies for the post of Nursing Group 'B' is closing today at 5PM on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 551 vacancies for the post of Nursing Group 'B' is closing today at 5PM on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi - aiimsexams.org.
Interested applicants must apply for the post before 5:00 PM today by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2018 for Nursing Posts?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.org/
Step 2 - Click on link 'Nursing Officer - 2018 for AIIMS, New Delhi' under 'Recruitments ' on the home page
Step 3 - Register yourself first
Step 4 - Login with required credentials
Step 5 - Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete the process of application
Step 6 - Download the application form and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://nursingofficer.aiimsexams.org/Registration
Direct Link for Login - http://nursingofficer.aiimsexams.org/
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
SC/ SC Category – Rs.100
PWD Category – NIL
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Nursing Officer: 551
Unreserved - 279
SC - 82
ST - 41
OBC - 149
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be BSc (Hons.) Nursing/ BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council recognized Institute or University with 2 years experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/website%20add.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated above in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 -Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,600.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.
