Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 418 Posts at aiimsexams.org, Details Here

There are 418 vacancies in AIIMS for Group A, B and C in both the institutes. Those interested can apply online at aiimsexams.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 418 Posts at aiimsexams.org, Details Here
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences building. (PTI Photo)

The All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has put out a job notification for various posts in AIIMS New Delhi and National Cancer Institute (NCI) Jhajjar, Haryana. As per the notification, there are 418 vacancies for Group A, B and C in both the institutes. Those interested can apply online at aiimsexams.org. The application process begun on February 12 and will end on March 12 at 5 pm.

Persons belonging to General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category will have to pay Rs 1,500 while applying. On the other hands, those from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will be charged Rs 1,200. There is no registration fee for persons with disability.

Candidates can apply for the posts including Scientists, Biochemist, Medical Physicist, Store Keeper, Stenographer, Programmer, Technician (Radiology), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Civil), Medical Laboratory Technologist, Junior Hindi Translator, Life Guard, Operation Theater Assistant, Nuclear Medical Technologist, Medical Social Service Officer, Pharmacist, Sanitary Inspector and Assistant Warden.

The major chunk of the vacancies are announced for Operation Theater Assistant (150 posts), Medical Laboratory Technologist (110 posts), Stenographer (40 posts) and Technician (Radiology) (24 posts).

One should check eligibility criteria for the post before applying. If any of the candidates fails to satisfy the eligibility criteria as on the closing date of applications, his/her application will be rejected.

If you want to apply for more than one post, you will have to fill the separate form for that post.

Aspirants should ensure that their photo, signature and thumb impression are in the prescribed format before applying for any post.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram