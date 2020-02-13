AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 418 Posts at aiimsexams.org, Details Here

The All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has put out a job notification for various posts in AIIMS New Delhi and National Cancer Institute (NCI) Jhajjar, Haryana. As per the notification, there are 418 vacancies for Group A, B and C in both the institutes. Those interested can apply online at aiimsexams.org. The application process begun on February 12 and will end on March 12 at 5 pm.

Persons belonging to General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category will have to pay Rs 1,500 while applying. On the other hands, those from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will be charged Rs 1,200. There is no registration fee for persons with disability.

Candidates can apply for the posts including Scientists, Biochemist, Medical Physicist, Store Keeper, Stenographer, Programmer, Technician (Radiology), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Civil), Medical Laboratory Technologist, Junior Hindi Translator, Life Guard, Operation Theater Assistant, Nuclear Medical Technologist, Medical Social Service Officer, Pharmacist, Sanitary Inspector and Assistant Warden.

The major chunk of the vacancies are announced for Operation Theater Assistant (150 posts), Medical Laboratory Technologist (110 posts), Stenographer (40 posts) and Technician (Radiology) (24 posts).

One should check eligibility criteria for the post before applying. If any of the candidates fails to satisfy the eligibility criteria as on the closing date of applications, his/her application will be rejected.

If you want to apply for more than one post, you will have to fill the separate form for that post.

Aspirants should ensure that their photo, signature and thumb impression are in the prescribed format before applying for any post.

