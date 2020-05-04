AIIMS Releases Schedule for PG Fellowship Exam, Check Details at www.aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the schedule for the postgraduate (PG) examinations for MD / MS / MDS / M.Biotech and fellowship programme on its official website https://www.aiimsexams.org.

The institute has announced that the examination for MD, MS and MDS and fellowship will commence from June 6, 2020 and will end on June 12.

Meanwhile, the examination for M. Biotechnology will also start from June 6 and will go on till June 10.

Through the official notification, the AIIMS has also announced the tentative date for practical, clinical or viva-voce examination for all the postgraduate professional courses. It said the examination will begin from June 16 and will last till June 25. However, the scheduling of date, time and venue for the examination will be done by the concerned department.

All the candidates appearing in the PG fellowship exam can directly check the notification by clicking on the link:

https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf//Revised%20Date%20Sheet%20PG%20June%202020%20-%20Nysa.pdf

The aspirants will have to pay their exam fees before the last date of registration.

The PG fellowship examination will start from 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm. The theory paper will be conducted at various venues of AIIMS, Delhi.

AIIMS has clarified that it will not be taking biometric data for attendance during the examination.

To check any updates related to the examination, the notification has asked applicants to keep visiting the ‘Student Tab’ on the official portal.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365