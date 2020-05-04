Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

AIIMS Releases Schedule for PG Fellowship Exam, Check Details at www.aiimsexams.org

The institute has announced that the examination for MD, MS and MDS and fellowship will commence from June 6, 2020 and will end on June 12.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 4, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AIIMS Releases Schedule for PG Fellowship Exam, Check Details at www.aiimsexams.org
Representative image.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the schedule for the postgraduate (PG) examinations for MD / MS / MDS / M.Biotech and fellowship programme on its official website https://www.aiimsexams.org.

The institute has announced that the examination for MD, MS and MDS and fellowship will commence from June 6, 2020 and will end on June 12.

Meanwhile, the examination for M. Biotechnology will also start from June 6 and will go on till June 10.

Through the official notification, the AIIMS has also announced the tentative date for practical, clinical or viva-voce examination for all the postgraduate professional courses. It said the examination will begin from June 16 and will last till June 25. However, the scheduling of date, time and venue for the examination will be done by the concerned department.

All the candidates appearing in the PG fellowship exam can directly check the notification by clicking on the link:

https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf//Revised%20Date%20Sheet%20PG%20June%202020%20-%20Nysa.pdf

The aspirants will have to pay their exam fees before the last date of registration.

The PG fellowship examination will start from 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm. The theory paper will be conducted at various venues of AIIMS, Delhi.

AIIMS has clarified that it will not be taking biometric data for attendance during the examination.

To check any updates related to the examination, the notification has asked applicants to keep visiting the ‘Student Tab’ on the official portal.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,685

    +1,615*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,836

    +2,573*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,762

    +875*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,389

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,144,038

    +36,986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,524,429

    +61,747*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,132,553

    +21,834*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,838

    +2,927*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres