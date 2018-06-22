English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018: 24 Assistant Professor Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 26th & 27th June 2018
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 24 Group A Faculty vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor in various departments has been released on the official website.
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 24 Group A Faculty vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor in various departments has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.
AIIMS Rishikesh aims to recruit candidates on contractual basis for a period of 1 year for which it is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 26th & 27th June 2018 at AIIMS New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in
Interviews and download the prescribed application format by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professor Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Job’ on home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Application form’ under Advertisement ‘Walk-in Interview advertisement for posts of Assistant Professor in various Departments’
Step 4 – an Application Form will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 6 – Fill the application form and carry it along with other original required documents at the time of Interview at below mentioned address:
‘Committee Room adjacent to Office of Director, AIIMS New Delhi’
Direct Link of Application Form - http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/recruitments/documents/app_form_20_6_18.pdf
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 24
Anaesthesiology – 2
Cardiothoracic Surgery – 1
Dermatology - 1
ENT - 1
Endocrinology & Metabolism - 1
Gen. Medicine – 2
General Surgery -1
Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 2
Microbiology – 1
Neonatology – 1
Neurology – 1
Neurosurgery – 1
Nuclear Medicine – 2
Psychiatry – 1
Radio Diagnosis – 3
Surgical Gastroenterology – 1
Surgical Oncology – 1
Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
General Discipline – The applicant must possess medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 and DM in the respective discipline/ subject for medical super specialties with 3 years teaching and/ or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of specialty.
Super specialty disciplines - The applicant must possess medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 and DM in the respective discipline/ subject for medical super specialties with 1 year teaching and/ or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of specialty.
Non- Medical Candidate - The applicant must possess Master’s degree in the discipline/ allied subject and A doctorate degree of recognized university with 3 years teaching and/ or research experience in the discipline/ subject concerned after obtaining the doctorate degree.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/recruitments/faculty%20advt.%20%20-walk-in.pdf
Pay Scale:
The selected candidate will be eligible to receive Rs.1,00,000/- per month.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Date and Time of Interview:
Anaesthesiology – 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Cardiothoracic Surgery – 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Dermatology - 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
ENT - 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Endocrinology & Metabolism - 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Gen. Medicine – 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
General Surgery - 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Microbiology – 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Neonatology – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Neurology – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Neurosurgery – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Nuclear Medicine – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Psychiatry – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Radio Diagnosis – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Surgical Gastroenterology – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Surgical Oncology – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank - 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
