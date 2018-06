AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018: 24 Assistant Professor Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 26th & 27th June 2018

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 24 Group A Faculty vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor in various departments has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - aiimsrishikesh.edu.in AIIMS Rishikesh aims to recruit candidates on contractual basis for a period of 1 year for which it is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 26th & 27th June 2018 at AIIMS New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-inInterviews and download the prescribed application format by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Job’ on home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Application form’ under Advertisement ‘Walk-in Interview advertisement for posts of Assistant Professor in various Departments’Step 4 – an Application Form will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a print outStep 6 – Fill the application form and carry it along with other original required documents at the time of Interview at below mentioned address:‘Committee Room adjacent to Office of Director, AIIMS New Delhi’AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 24Anaesthesiology – 2Cardiothoracic Surgery – 1Dermatology - 1ENT - 1Endocrinology & Metabolism - 1Gen. Medicine – 2General Surgery -1Medical Oncology/ Haematology - 2Microbiology – 1Neonatology – 1Neurology – 1Neurosurgery – 1Nuclear Medicine – 2Psychiatry – 1Radio Diagnosis – 3Surgical Gastroenterology – 1Surgical Oncology – 1Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank - 1General Discipline – The applicant must possess medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 and DM in the respective discipline/ subject for medical super specialties with 3 years teaching and/ or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of specialty.Super specialty disciplines - The applicant must possess medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 and DM in the respective discipline/ subject for medical super specialties with 1 year teaching and/ or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of specialty.Non- Medical Candidate - The applicant must possess Master’s degree in the discipline/ allied subject and A doctorate degree of recognized university with 3 years teaching and/ or research experience in the discipline/ subject concerned after obtaining the doctorate degree.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The selected candidate will be eligible to receive Rs.1,00,000/- per month.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Date and Time of Interview:Anaesthesiology – 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMCardiothoracic Surgery – 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMDermatology - 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMENT - 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMEndocrinology & Metabolism - 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMGen. Medicine – 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMGeneral Surgery - 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMMedical Oncology/ Haematology - 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMMicrobiology – 26th June 2018, Tuesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMNeonatology – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMNeurology – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMNeurosurgery – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMNuclear Medicine – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMPsychiatry – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMRadio Diagnosis – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMSurgical Gastroenterology – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMSurgical Oncology – 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AMTransfusion Medicine & Blood Bank - 27th June 2018, Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM