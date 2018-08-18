English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018: 668 Posts, Apply from 27th August 2018
The application process for the same is scheduled to commence on 27th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th September 2018.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 668 vacancies for Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts on direct recruitment basis has been released on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.
The application process for the same is scheduled to commence on 27th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th September 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.3000
SC/ ST/ OPH/ Women Category - NIL
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 668
Nursing Officer - 611
Technical Officer - 9
Senior Programmer - 1
Radiotherapy Technician - 17
Programmer (Data Processing Assistant) - 2
Private Secretary - 5
Personal Assistant - 7
Office Assistant - 16
Eligibility Criteria:
Nursing Officer – The applicant must be BSc (Hons.) in Nursing/ BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.
Technical Officer – The applicant must be BSc in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent.
Senior Programmer – The applicant must be BE/BTech/ MCA/ BSc with Diploma in Computer application with 10 years experience in IT Systems/ Networking/ Hardware configuration/ Software programming in Ministries/ Departments of Government of India/ State government/ Union Territories/ Statutory/ Autonomous Bodies .
Radiotherapy Technician – The applicant must possess Diploma in Radiography from a recognized institution with 2 years experience.
Programmer (Data Processing Assistant) – The applicant must possess Post Graduation degree in Computer Application from a recognized University or Institution.
Private Secretary - The applicant must possess Degree from a recognized University.
Personal Assistant – The applicant must possess Degree from a recognized University.
Office Assistant – The applicant must possess Degree of recognized University or equivalent.
Official Advertisement:
http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/recruitments/adv_for_a_&_b_16_8_18.pdf
Age Limit:
Nursing Officer – Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years.
Technical Officer - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years.
Senior Programmer – The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years.
Radiotherapy Technician - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.
Programmer (Data Processing Assistant) - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.
Private Secretary - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.
Personal Assistant - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.
Office Assistant - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
The application process for the same is scheduled to commence on 27th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th September 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.3000
SC/ ST/ OPH/ Women Category - NIL
AIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 668
Nursing Officer - 611
Technical Officer - 9
Senior Programmer - 1
Radiotherapy Technician - 17
Programmer (Data Processing Assistant) - 2
Private Secretary - 5
Personal Assistant - 7
Office Assistant - 16
Eligibility Criteria:
Nursing Officer – The applicant must be BSc (Hons.) in Nursing/ BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.
Technical Officer – The applicant must be BSc in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent.
Senior Programmer – The applicant must be BE/BTech/ MCA/ BSc with Diploma in Computer application with 10 years experience in IT Systems/ Networking/ Hardware configuration/ Software programming in Ministries/ Departments of Government of India/ State government/ Union Territories/ Statutory/ Autonomous Bodies .
Radiotherapy Technician – The applicant must possess Diploma in Radiography from a recognized institution with 2 years experience.
Programmer (Data Processing Assistant) – The applicant must possess Post Graduation degree in Computer Application from a recognized University or Institution.
Private Secretary - The applicant must possess Degree from a recognized University.
Personal Assistant – The applicant must possess Degree from a recognized University.
Office Assistant – The applicant must possess Degree of recognized University or equivalent.
Official Advertisement:
http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/recruitments/adv_for_a_&_b_16_8_18.pdf
Age Limit:
Nursing Officer – Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years.
Technical Officer - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years.
Senior Programmer – The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years.
Radiotherapy Technician - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.
Programmer (Data Processing Assistant) - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.
Private Secretary - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.
Personal Assistant - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.
Office Assistant - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
-
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
- Kerala Floods: Technology Can Help During Natural Disasters And The Devastation Left in Their Wake
- Meat-heavy Low-carb Diets Can 'Shorten Lifespan'
- Apple Claims No Customer Data Stolen by Australian Teen Hacker
- These Brave IAS Officers are Going Out of Their Way To Help With Kerala's Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...