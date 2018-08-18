AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018: 668 Posts, Apply from 27th August 2018

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 668 vacancies for Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts on direct recruitment basis has been released on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.The application process for the same is scheduled to commence on 27th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th September 2018.Application Fee:Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.3000SC/ ST/ OPH/ Women Category - NILAIIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 668Nursing Officer - 611Technical Officer - 9Senior Programmer - 1Radiotherapy Technician - 17Programmer (Data Processing Assistant) - 2Private Secretary - 5Personal Assistant - 7Office Assistant - 16Eligibility Criteria:Nursing Officer – The applicant must be BSc (Hons.) in Nursing/ BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.Technical Officer – The applicant must be BSc in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent.Senior Programmer – The applicant must be BE/BTech/ MCA/ BSc with Diploma in Computer application with 10 years experience in IT Systems/ Networking/ Hardware configuration/ Software programming in Ministries/ Departments of Government of India/ State government/ Union Territories/ Statutory/ Autonomous Bodies .Radiotherapy Technician – The applicant must possess Diploma in Radiography from a recognized institution with 2 years experience.Programmer (Data Processing Assistant) – The applicant must possess Post Graduation degree in Computer Application from a recognized University or Institution.Private Secretary - The applicant must possess Degree from a recognized University.Personal Assistant – The applicant must possess Degree from a recognized University.Office Assistant – The applicant must possess Degree of recognized University or equivalent.Official Advertisement:http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/recruitments/adv_for_a_&_b_16_8_18.pdfAge Limit:Nursing Officer – Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years.Technical Officer - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years.Senior Programmer – The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years.Radiotherapy Technician - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.Programmer (Data Processing Assistant) - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.Private Secretary - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.Personal Assistant - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.Office Assistant - Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.