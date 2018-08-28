English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 Yet to Begin at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in, 668 Group A/B Posts, Stay Tuned
AIIMS, Rishikesh aims to recruit 668 candidates via direct recruitment to fill various Group A and Group B posts like Nursing Officer, Technical Officer, Radiotherapy Technician, Office Assistant and others.
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 668 vacancies for Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts is yet to get live on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh - aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. As per the official notification for this recruitment, the application process was scheduled to commence on 27th August 2018, yesterday and conclude on 14th September 2018; however, the Registration or Application link is not available until now.
AIIMS, Rishikesh aims to recruit 668 candidates via direct recruitment to fill various Group A and Group B posts like Nursing Officer, Technical Officer, Radiotherapy Technician, Office Assistant, Senior Programmer, Programmer (Data Processing Assistant), Private Secretary, and Personal Assistant. Interested candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and apply online once the application link is made available on the url given below:
http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/?page_id=390
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.3000
SC/ ST/ OPH/ Women Category - NIL
Official Advertisement:
http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/recruitments/adv_for_a_&_b_16_8_18.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
