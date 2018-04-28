English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS Strike Enters Day 2, Resident Doctors Unhappy with Kumar Going on Leave
In a statement on Friday night, AIIMS said that the inquiry committee constituted by the Director had met at 1:30 PM on Friday. Kumar had appeared before it with a written apology. The committee also heard a number of "representations that are being taken seriously".
Resident doctors of AIIMS sitting on strike on Friday.
New Delhi: The strike called by the Resident Doctors Association at AIIMS continues as the doctors are unhappy with the faculty member, who assaulted one of their own, going on leave. The demand by the RDA is for Dr. Atul Kumar to be removed as the chief of the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Opthalmic Sciences, after he hit a senior resident on April 25.
In a statement on Friday night, AIIMS said that the inquiry committee constituted by the Director had met at 1:30 PM on Friday. Kumar had appeared before it with a written apology. The committee also heard a number of "representations that are being taken seriously".
Kumar has gone on leave "in compliance with the directions of the inquiry committee,till the inquiry proceedings are completed it further directions."
However, in a meeting with the Director last night, the RDA informed the former they were unhappy with this decision. "We want him to step down as chief,not go on leave just when summer vacations are about to start," said RDA president Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti.
He said the Director expressed an inability to take such an action till the inquiry committee proceedings are over. However, the RDA wants AIIMS to at least temporarily remove Kumar from the position of authority till the committee decided. "We told him you have prima facie evidence so do something based on that," said Bhatti.
For now, the strike by the resident doctors has entered day two.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
