AIIMS To Declare MBBS Result 2019 Merit List Today at aiimsexams.org

According to the circular of AIIMS Result 2019, the common merit list and category-wise AIIMS MBBS 2019 merit lists will be available on its website aiimsexams.org

Updated:June 12, 2019, 8:14 AM IST
AIIMS To Declare MBBS Result 2019 Merit List Today at aiimsexams.org
Image for representation only. (PTI)
AIIMS Result 2019 | The Examination Section of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, is all set to release the AIIMS MBBS 2019 result on June 12. The AIIMS Result 2019 for admission to MBBS courses will be uploaded on the exam convener’s website aiimsexams.org in the form of merit list and each candidate’s scorecard. According to information available in the circular of AIIMS Result 2019, the common merit list and category-wise AIIMS MBBS 2019 merit lists will be available in online mode on its homepage on June 12.

The national level AIIMS 2019 Entrance examination was held on May 25-26 in two shifts each day for granting admission on nearly 1207 MMBS seats for the current academic session. These seats are divided among 15 AIIMS located at New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

AIIMS Result 2019: Steps to Download AIIMS MBBS 2019 Rank Card

Step 1- Visit official website of Examination Section of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences: aiimsexams.org

Step 2- On homepage, search for AIIMS Result 2019 tab

Step 3- Click it and enter the required details

Step 4- Your sectional score and overall AIIMS Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download and take a printout of AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result

The counseling round shall start in first week of July and a total of three phases are scheduled for allotting seat to qualifying candidates.
