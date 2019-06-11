English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIIMS To Declare MBBS Result 2019 Merit List Tomorrow at aiimsexams.org
According to information available in the circular of AIIMS Result 2019, the common merit list and category-wise AIIMS MBBS 2019 merit lists will be available in online mode on its homepage on June 12.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
AIIMS Result 2019 | The Examination Section of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, is all set to release the AIIMS MBBS 2019 result tomorrow i.e. June 12 (Wednesday). The AIIMS Result 2019 for admission to MBBS courses will be uploaded on the exam convener’s website aiimsexams.org in the form of merit list and each candidate’s scorecard. According to information available in the circular of AIIMS Result 2019, the common merit list and category-wise AIIMS MBBS 2019 merit lists will be available in online mode on its homepage on June 12.
The national level AIIMS 2019 Entrance examination was held on May 25-26 in two shifts each day for granting admission on nearly 1207 MMBS seats for the current academic session. These seats are divided among 15 AIIMS located at New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.
AIIMS Result 2019: Steps to Download AIIMS MBBS 2019 Rank Card
Step 1- Visit official website of Examination Section of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences: aiimsexams.org
Step 2- On homepage, search for AIIMS Result 2019 tab
Step 3- Click it and enter the required details
Step 4- Your sectional score and overall AIIMS Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Download and take a printout of AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result
The counseling round shall start in first week of July and a total of three phases are scheduled for allotting seat to qualifying candidates.
The national level AIIMS 2019 Entrance examination was held on May 25-26 in two shifts each day for granting admission on nearly 1207 MMBS seats for the current academic session. These seats are divided among 15 AIIMS located at New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.
AIIMS Result 2019: Steps to Download AIIMS MBBS 2019 Rank Card
Step 1- Visit official website of Examination Section of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences: aiimsexams.org
Step 2- On homepage, search for AIIMS Result 2019 tab
Step 3- Click it and enter the required details
Step 4- Your sectional score and overall AIIMS Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Download and take a printout of AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result
The counseling round shall start in first week of July and a total of three phases are scheduled for allotting seat to qualifying candidates.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Review: Maintaining the “Affordable Flagship” Legacy
- Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move
- Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Enjoy Their Romantic Getaway to Santorini, See Pics
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results