AIIMS to Lose Down Walk-in OPD Registrations from Apr 8 as Delhi Clocks Record Number of Covid Cases

In view of the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases, the AIIMS has decided to temporarily lose down routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including speciality clinics and all centres, from April 8 to minimise the possibility of community spread of coronavirus. The step is also being taken to optimise diversion of available manpower and resources for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The AIIMS authorities said OPDs/speciality clinics will continue to provide requisite services only for such patients (new and follow-up) having prior appointments.

“In view of increased need to minimise possibility of community spread of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also to optimise diversion of available manpower and materials, resources for thec are and treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of COVID-19 disease, it has been decided to temporarily lose down routine walk-in OPD patient registrations,including speciality clinics in AIIMS hospital and all centres with effect from April 8,” a communique sent to all chiefs of Centres and Heads of all clinical departments said.

Respective departments may fix the limits of daily new and follow-up patients in outpatient department (OPD) for the next four weeks, depending on available strength of residents after contributing to COVID-19 pool.

Departments in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) main hospital have also been requested to inform the same to faculty-in-charge and OPD services through e-mail, so that computer facility can be intimated for modifications, the communique added.

The national capital on Tuesday clocked a record spike of over 5,000 cases, the highest this year, while 17 people succumbed to the virus infection. The case positivity rate stands at 4.93 per cent amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

Taking note of the surge in cases, the AAP government in Delhi announced night curfew from 10pm to 5am till April 30. According to the new rules, private doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are exempt from the night curfew. They will have to provide IDs. Passengers going to airports, railway stations and bus stations will also be exempt from the rule but have to produce a valid ticket. Pregnant women and patients are also exempt. Buses, metro, autos, taxis and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew. Depts providing essential services to remain exempt.

