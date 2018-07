AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2018: 41 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 17th August 2018

AIISH Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 41 Faculty posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor under various disciplines on regular basis has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Speech And Hearing, Mysore -aiishmysore.com.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th August 2018, 5:30 PM. Candidates can download the application form by following the instructions given below:How to apply for AIISH Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aiishmysore.com Step 2 – Click on ‘Job Opportunities’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Download Application form’ under ‘Advertisement number: 06/ 2018’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the application form with required detailsStep 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Manasagangothri, Mysore–570006’Direct Link - http://www.aiishmysore.com/en/pdf/Application_format_ad06.pdf Application Fee:Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.400SC/ ST/ PH Category – Rs.100AIISH Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 41Professor - 17Associate Professor - 9Assistant Professor - 15Eligibility Criteria:Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale:Official Advertisement:Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination, Skill test and an Interview.