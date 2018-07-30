GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2018: 41 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 17th August 2018

All India Institute of Speech And Hearing, Mysore invites applications to fill 41 Faculty posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor under various disciplines on regular basis on its official website — aiishmysore.com.

Updated:July 30, 2018, 5:32 PM IST
AIISH Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 41 Faculty posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor under various disciplines on regular basis has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Speech And Hearing, Mysore -aiishmysore.com.

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th August 2018, 5:30 PM. Candidates can download the application form by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for AIISH Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aiishmysore.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Job Opportunities’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Download Application form’ under ‘Advertisement number: 06/ 2018’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:

‘Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Manasagangothri, Mysore–570006’

Direct Link - http://www.aiishmysore.com/en/pdf/Application_format_ad06.pdf

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.400
SC/ ST/ PH Category – Rs.100
AIISH Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 41
Professor - 17
Associate Professor - 9
Assistant Professor - 15

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.aiishmysore.com/en/pdf/Advertisement_06_2018_detailed.pdf

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination, Skill test and an Interview.

