English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2018: 41 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 17th August 2018
All India Institute of Speech And Hearing, Mysore invites applications to fill 41 Faculty posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor under various disciplines on regular basis on its official website — aiishmysore.com.
Image for representation.
Loading...
AIISH Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 41 Faculty posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor under various disciplines on regular basis has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Speech And Hearing, Mysore -aiishmysore.com.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th August 2018, 5:30 PM. Candidates can download the application form by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AIISH Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aiishmysore.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Job Opportunities’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Download Application form’ under ‘Advertisement number: 06/ 2018’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Manasagangothri, Mysore–570006’
Direct Link - http://www.aiishmysore.com/en/pdf/Application_format_ad06.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.400
SC/ ST/ PH Category – Rs.100
AIISH Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 41
Professor - 17
Associate Professor - 9
Assistant Professor - 15
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.aiishmysore.com/en/pdf/Advertisement_06_2018_detailed.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination, Skill test and an Interview.
Also Watch
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th August 2018, 5:30 PM. Candidates can download the application form by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AIISH Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aiishmysore.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Job Opportunities’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Download Application form’ under ‘Advertisement number: 06/ 2018’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Manasagangothri, Mysore–570006’
Direct Link - http://www.aiishmysore.com/en/pdf/Application_format_ad06.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.400
SC/ ST/ PH Category – Rs.100
AIISH Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 41
Professor - 17
Associate Professor - 9
Assistant Professor - 15
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.aiishmysore.com/en/pdf/Advertisement_06_2018_detailed.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination, Skill test and an Interview.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- French or Not, The Hacker Who Trolled TRAI Chief Over Aadhaar Is A Fan of 'Mr Robot'
- Stuart Broad Admits Hectic Schedule May Force Rotation of Fast Bowlers in India Series
- BMW G 310 R Vs KTM Duke 390 Spec Comparison: Prices, Images, Features and More
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
- I Took Action Against Force India to Save Jobs - Sergio Perez
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...