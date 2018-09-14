GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AILET 2019 Exam Date released by NLU Delhi, Exam on 5th May 2019

The entrance exam will be held in a single shift on 5th May 2018 from 3PM to 4PM across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Five Year B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes.

Updated:September 14, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
AILET 2019 Exam Date has been released by National Law University, Delhi as per which the All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) is scheduled to be organized on 5th May, 2019. NLU Delhi has released a notification on its official website – nludelhi.ac.in.

As per this, the entrance exam will be held in a single shift on 5th May 2018 from 3PM to 4PM across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Five Year B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes.

National Law University, Delhi will be organizing AILET 2019 and the online application process will begin in the first week of January 2019 on NLU Delhi’s official website once the Admission notice is released.

Interested candidates must keep a tab in January 2019 and meanwhile prepare will for the All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) to be able to get admissions in the prestigious National Law Universities in India.

NLU Delhi’s AILET 2019 notice can be read at the url given below:

http://nludelhi.ac.in/UploadedImages/a39770f0-2e3a-4447-9626-10e91329d3ab.pdf

Earlier, NLU Delhi had organized AILET 2018 on 6th May 2018 and the result was declared in the last week of May.
