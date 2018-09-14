English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AILET 2019 Exam Date released by NLU Delhi, Exam on 5th May 2019
The entrance exam will be held in a single shift on 5th May 2018 from 3PM to 4PM across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Five Year B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes.
Image for Representation
Loading...
AILET 2019 Exam Date has been released by National Law University, Delhi as per which the All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) is scheduled to be organized on 5th May, 2019. NLU Delhi has released a notification on its official website – nludelhi.ac.in.
As per this, the entrance exam will be held in a single shift on 5th May 2018 from 3PM to 4PM across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Five Year B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes.
National Law University, Delhi will be organizing AILET 2019 and the online application process will begin in the first week of January 2019 on NLU Delhi’s official website once the Admission notice is released.
Interested candidates must keep a tab in January 2019 and meanwhile prepare will for the All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) to be able to get admissions in the prestigious National Law Universities in India.
NLU Delhi’s AILET 2019 notice can be read at the url given below:
http://nludelhi.ac.in/UploadedImages/a39770f0-2e3a-4447-9626-10e91329d3ab.pdf
Earlier, NLU Delhi had organized AILET 2018 on 6th May 2018 and the result was declared in the last week of May.
As per this, the entrance exam will be held in a single shift on 5th May 2018 from 3PM to 4PM across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Five Year B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes.
National Law University, Delhi will be organizing AILET 2019 and the online application process will begin in the first week of January 2019 on NLU Delhi’s official website once the Admission notice is released.
Interested candidates must keep a tab in January 2019 and meanwhile prepare will for the All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) to be able to get admissions in the prestigious National Law Universities in India.
NLU Delhi’s AILET 2019 notice can be read at the url given below:
http://nludelhi.ac.in/UploadedImages/a39770f0-2e3a-4447-9626-10e91329d3ab.pdf
Earlier, NLU Delhi had organized AILET 2018 on 6th May 2018 and the result was declared in the last week of May.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Gives a Sneak Peek into Aamir Khan's 'Thug Life' With This Photo; See Pic
- SAFF Cup: Favourites India Expect to Defend Title Again as Maldives Stand in the Way
- Ahead of Bigg Boss 12, Take a look at the Most Controversial Fights on the Show
- Inspired by Beyonce and Rihanna’s Vogue Cover, this Bizarre ‘Flower Vase Hair’ is Blooming on Internet
- Apple Mocked by Huawei For "Keeping Things Same" With The New iPhones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...