AILET 2021 Exam to be Held on May 2, More Details at nludelhi.ac.in

The National Law University, Delhi on Monday, December 9, announced the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2021 Exam Dates. According to the official notification released by the university, the entrance examination is scheduled for May 2. It will be held in the morning shift from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM IST. The university has already informed that the application process will take place in online mode. It is being said that the application procedure will commence from the first week of January. Those willing to apply must keep a constant track of the updates that are being shared on nludelhi.ac.in. Candidates will also be able to apply through the same website.

A statement by the National Law University, Delhi read, ““The National Law University, Delhi will conduct "All India Law Entrance Test - 2O21 (AILET-2021)" for admission to Five Year B.A.LL.B. [Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D Programme on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM at all India level”.

The All India Law Entrance Test is an institute level entrance exam that is conducted by NLU Delhi. The law entrance examination is conducted for admissions to integrated BA LLB, LLM and PhD courses.

There are different criteria that one must meet while applying for the courses. Now, let’s take a look at the educational qualifications that one must have before applying for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses. Those applying for the UG course must have passed the class 12 examination from a recognised board. For a PG course, the candidate must have a bachelors degree in law and for PhD, the aspirant should have an LLM degree.

Last year, the All India Law Entrance Test 2020 law entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency on behalf of National Law University, Delhi.