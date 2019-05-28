English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AILET Result 2019: Delhi National Law University Declared AILET Results at nludelhi.ac.in
The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) Result 2019 is announced by National Law University, Delhi, on its official website nludelhi.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
AILET Result 2019 Declared| The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has declared the result of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2019) for its five-years long dual degree professional course in administrative law (BA LLB programme).
The AILET Result 2019, AILET BA Result 2019, AILET BA LLB Result 2019 is published at official website of nludelhi.ac.in, National Law University (NLU) Delhi.
The complete AILET Result 2019 carrying the AILET merit lists can be downloaded with this link https://nludelhi.ac.in/download/ailet-2019/LLB/AILET%20Result%202019_AC.pdf in PDF file. Further, the AILET Result 2019 can also checked by clicking on this URL https://nludelhi.ac.in/ailet2019.aspx
According to a media report, the AILET written examination was attempted by approximately 18,583 candidates. The national level law entrance exam was conducted by the National Law University, Delhi on May 5.
AILET Result 2019: steps to check your AILET 2019 BA LLB Score, download AILET 2019 merit list
Step 1- Visit the NLU’s webpage nludelhi.ac.in
Step 2- On homepage, there is “AILET Admissions 2019” tab, click it
Step 3- You will find “B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Final Result AILET 2019” click it
Step 4- The AILET Result 2019 in PDF will appear
Step 5- Check your AILET 2019 BA LLB Score with your roll number
The exam conducting authority National Law University (NLU) has published at the AILET Result 2019 along with eight AILET Merit Lists. These AILET Merit Lists are declared for 2019 AILET Merit List for selected candidates, 2019 AILET Merit List mark-wise, 2019 AILET Merit List roll number wise, 2019 AILET Merit List SC candidates, 2019 AILET Merit List ST candidates, 2019 AILET Merit List Person with Disability candidates, 2019 AILET Merit List Kashmiri Migrants candidates, 2019 AILET Merit List residents of Jammu and Kashmir candidates.
The result for LLM and PhD programmes will tentatively be announced on June 2 by the National Law University, New Delhi.
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi's Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. "Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019
Monday 27 May , 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019
