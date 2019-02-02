English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is Stable: AIIMS Sources
The former defence minister who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening for a routine check up.
New Delhi: The condition of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted to AIIMS here for a routine check up, is stable, sources at the hospital said on Saturday.
"His condition is stable," a source said.
He is admitted at the Institute Rotary Cancer hospital at AIIMS under the observation of oncologist Atul Sharma. Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. Since then he has been admitted to hospitals in Delhi, New York, Mumbai and Goa.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
