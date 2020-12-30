Ailing Infant Dies Despite Emergency Landing of New Delhi-Bengaluru Flight in Indore

The life of a seven-month-old boy could not be saved despite a New Delhi-to-Bengaluru flight of a private airline making emergency landing at the Devi Ahilybai Holkar International Airport here on Wednesday. The parents of Dev Jaiswal, who live in Gorakhpur, were taking him to Bengaluru for treatment by Indigo Airline's flight 6E-2248, an airport official said.

The toddler, who suffered from hydrocephalus, a disorder in which fluid builds up in cavities deep inside brain, had already undergone a surgery. As his condition deteriorated during the journey, the flight made an emergency landing at the Indore airport at 5.55 pm, the official said.

He was first rushed to Bhatia Hospital and when the condition became more serious, to Sri Aurobino Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS). An official of SAIMS said the child had died even before arrival.