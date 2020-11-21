Aim to Reduce India’s Carbon Footprint by 35%, Increase Use of Natural Gas Four-fold, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government was working towards significantly reducing India’s carbon footprint while promoting the use of natural gas.

Speaking at the eighth convocation ceremony of Pt Deendayal Petroleum University, Modi said, “Today, we are moving forward with the goal of reducing the country's carbon footprint by 30-35%. Efforts are on to increase the use of natural gas for energy needs by four times in this decade.”

Addressing the graduates via a video link, the PM said, “You are entering the industry at a time when major changes are taking place in the energy sector of the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At this time, there are many opportunities for growth of entrepreneurship and employment.”

During the convocation of the Gandhinagar-based university, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of a 45-MW production plant of monocrystalline solar photo voltaic panel and the Centre of Excellence on Water Technology.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi will inaugurate the Innovation and Incubation Centre-Technology Business Incubation, the Translational Research Centre and the Sports Complex at the university as well. About 2,600 students would be getting their degrees and diplomas at the convocation.