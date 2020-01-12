English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
'Aim Was Not to Kill Soldiers': Iran on First Strike at Iraqi Base Hosting US Forces After Soleimani Killing
The Iranian Guards' commander, Hossein Salami, told parliament, referring to last Wednesday's missile operation that the aim was not to kill enemy soldiers and it was not important.
University students at a protest against US and Iran interventions in Basra on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Tehran: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday it did not aim to kill US troops when it fired a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces.
"Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not important," the Guards' commander, Hossein Salami, told parliament, referring to last Wednesday's missile operation launched to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general.
