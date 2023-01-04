Delhi Accident Victim Anjali Was Sole Breadwinner in A Family of 5 Siblings & An Ailing Mother; Had Big Dreams

A 20-year-old Delhi woman, identified as Anjali Singh, had big dreams as she wanted to ensure that her ailing mother and three younger siblings live life happily. She was the sole breadwinner of the family and wanted to become a beautician and open her own parlor. But destiny had something else in store for her.

Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometers. Her body was found in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area.

Five men, who were allegedly in the car, have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All of them were sent to three-day police custody on Monday.

Here’s About Anjali Singh

Forced by the circumstances at home, the young woman used to work at an event management company to earn bread and butter for the family. Her family and friends told ThePrint that her income was not constant as sometimes she used to give Rs 500 to her mother and on some days Rs 2,000.

As per a police source, even on the fateful night, Anjali and her friend Nidhi were working at a party in a hotel where they got into an argument with some men. “The two women had an argument with their male friends after which they left the hotel," ThePrint quoted the source as saying.

The victim had left her home in Karan Vihar for the party at around 6 pm and informed her mother Rekha that she would be back the next morning. However, the next day, her sister received a police call informing the family about the incident after which they rushed to the hospital.

“She would sometimes go during the day, early morning, and return at night. Sometimes, she would come back only the next day. We don’t ask too many questions. That day she said she was going to a party. I called her twice around 9 pm. That’s the last time we spoke. She asked me to have dinner and sleep and said she will return the next day…Fate forced her to set foot out so late and work late hours. We knew it’s unsafe for women but she had no option," her inconsolable mother Rekha was quoted as saying.

Some eight years back, Anjali’s father had passed away after being allegedly attacked by another family member over property dispute. Her mother used to work in a school but later quit due to kidney-related illness. Other than her mother, the victim is survived by two sisters (married) and two younger brothers.

Anjali, who studied till class 9 as she had to drop out due to lack of financial support, used to support the entire family. “From bringing food to the table to paying their school fees… Whatever work she did, she didn’t deserve this. Those men could have stopped and removed her from under the car, probably she was still alive when they dragged her around," her aunt told ThePrint.

‘Woh khush thi…’

Anjali’s 14-year-old sister Anshika told The Quint that the victim was happy before leaving the house for work and had promised to be back to celebrate New Year with the family. “Woh khush thi…Nayi jacket, naye shoes liye the (She was happy… She bought a new jacket, new shoes)," she said, adding that the victim wanted to become a beautician as she had worked at a beauty parlour before joining the event management company.

Remembering her granddaughter, the victim’s 67-year-old grandmother Kanta Singh told The Quint, “She had bought new clothes for her brothers and sisters, and had asked them to get ready for celebrations before she left. She told her mother not to cook and said she will be home with dinner. There were days the family didn’t have enough to eat but Anjali would work hard, earn money, and even borrow from relatives just to ensure no one slept hungry."

Anjali loved making Instagram reels and videos, wearing good clothes and was a “good natured person", the inconsolable family recalled.

What Initial Forensic Report Says

The body of the woman was stuck under the left front wheel and blood stains were found on parts under the vehicle, according to preliminary forensic findings. A team comprising four members of the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh re-examined the vehicle involved in the accident on Wednesday and recreated the crime scene.

Sources quoting the initial report said that after the woman’s two-wheeler was hit by the car, the victim got stuck under the left front wheel, dragging her for 12 kilometers from outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

“According to the preliminary findings, there are no signs that the women were present inside the car. Blood stains were also found on parts under the car," sources said, adding that the forensic lab is expected to submit three reports to the Delhi Police in connection with the case.

Of the three reports that are to be submitted, the first reports deals with the blood samples taken from the accident spot, another with the blood samples collected from the five accused and the third on recreation of the crime scene, they said.

Sanjeev Gupta, head of the crime scene management division at FSL said, “On Wednesday, our four-member team went to Sultanpuri police station to re-examine the offending vehicle as part of investigation" The blood samples of the five accused were received on Tuesday to ascertain if it has alcohol traces, the official said.

Deepa Verma, Director, FSL said, “The case has been taken on priority and we will be submitting the reports at the earliest."

(with inputs from PTI)

