AIMA MAT 2019 Result Likely tobe Declared Today at mat.aima.in. How to Check

The All India Management Association is expected to declare the AIMA MAT 2019 result today (Thursday). The AIMA MAT 2019 result is likely to be declared by the All India Management Association on its official website at mat.aima.in The All India Management Association conducted the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in the third week of February. The AIMA MAT 2019 exam was both Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT).The candidates, who had appeared for the exam should expect the MAT 2019 result soon.Step 1. Visit the official website mat.aima.in Step 2. Click on the link that says ‘AIMA MAT 2019 result’.Step 3. Fill in the required details.Step 4. Once the AIMA MAT 2019 result appears, download it and keep a print-out of it for future reference.