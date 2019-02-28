English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIMA MAT 2019 Result Likely tobe Declared Today at mat.aima.in. How to Check
The AIMA MAT 2019 result is likely to be declared by the All India Management Association on its official website at mat.aima.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
AIMA MAT 2019 Result | The All India Management Association is expected to declare the AIMA MAT 2019 result today (Thursday). The AIMA MAT 2019 result is likely to be declared by the All India Management Association on its official website at mat.aima.in.
The All India Management Association conducted the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in the third week of February. The AIMA MAT 2019 exam was both Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT).
The candidates, who had appeared for the exam should expect the MAT 2019 result soon.
How to Check AIMA MAT 2019 result:
Step 1. Visit the official website mat.aima.in.
Step 2. Click on the link that says ‘AIMA MAT 2019 result’.
Step 3. Fill in the required details.
Step 4. Once the AIMA MAT 2019 result appears, download it and keep a print-out of it for future reference.
The All India Management Association conducted the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in the third week of February. The AIMA MAT 2019 exam was both Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT).
The candidates, who had appeared for the exam should expect the MAT 2019 result soon.
How to Check AIMA MAT 2019 result:
Step 1. Visit the official website mat.aima.in.
Step 2. Click on the link that says ‘AIMA MAT 2019 result’.
Step 3. Fill in the required details.
Step 4. Once the AIMA MAT 2019 result appears, download it and keep a print-out of it for future reference.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Maybe You Can See a Bit More' - Gayle Reconsidering Retirement
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to Launch in India today: We Could Also See The Launch of Note 7 Pro And Redmi Go
- Spotify And Warner Music Legal Battles Could Shape Indian Laws For Streaming Services
- Suarez Double Sends Barcelona Past Real Madrid and Into Copa Del Rey Final
- Delhi Govt Allocates Rs 100 Crore for Electric Vehicle Fund in 2019-20 Budget
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results