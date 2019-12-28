AIMA MAT February 2020: Registration Process Begins Today, Apply at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT February 2020 | The All India Management Association has announced the beginning process for registration to apply for Management Aptitude Test, to be held in February 2020. The AIMA MAT Registration dates for February 2020 Exam is available on the official website. While the registration process for the computer-based test, CBT, will end on January 26, 2020, the last date to register for the paper-based test (PBT) will close on February 9, 2020. All the interested candidates for AIMA MAT February 2020 exam can apply on mat.aima.in.

As mentioned on the homepage of the AIMA MAT website, the admit card for the AIMA MAT CBT February 2020 will be released on January 28, 2020, and for AIMA MAT PBT February 2020 will be out on February 11, 2020.

AIMA MAT February 2020: Here’s How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of AIMA at mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AIMA MAT 2020 Registration link

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Enter all the personal and education details

Step 5: Make the payment and click on submit

Step 6: Your registration process is complete and the application has been submitted

Step 7: Candidates are advised to can keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

For the unversed, the AIMA MAT 2020 exam comprises of 200 questions with time duration of 150 minutes. There are different section in the examination, including language comprehension, mathematical skills, data analysis and sufficiency, intelligence and critical reasoning and Indian and global environment.

