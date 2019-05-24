Take the pledge to vote

AIMA MAT Result 2019: AIMA to Declare MAT Result 2019 Today at aima.in; How to Check

MAT Result 2019 will be announced by All India Management Association by May 24 on its official website www.aima.in or via SMS.

May 24, 2019
AIMA MAT Result 2019: AIMA to Declare MAT Result 2019 Today at aima.in; How to Check
MAT Result 2019: The All India Management Association also called as AIMA is all set to release the official MAT Result 2019 at its official website by May 24, Friday.

The MAT Result 2019, AIMA MAT Result 2019, MAT Scorecard 2019, will be available at aima.in. The All India Management Association AIMA will be providing the MAT Result 2019, AIMA MAT Result 2019, MAT Scorecard 2019 to candidates through SMS on their registered phone and same will also informed via email. The All India Management Association will release the MAT Result 2019, AIMA MAT Result 2019 by providing scorecard to candidates.

MAT Result 2019: Steps to download your MAT Scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website aima.in
Step 2: Click on AIMA MAT Result 2019 link
Step 3: On the new window of MAT Result 2019, enter the login details
Step 4: Click submit button
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the MAT scorecard 2019

MAT Result 2019: Steps to check your MAT Scorecard on SMS

Candidates can get the MAT Result 2019 on their phone as SMS, they need send a text by following the below-given steps

Step 1: Type MATS (Application Number and Date of Birth)
Step 2: Send the message to 54242
Step 3: Message containing the MAT result 2019 will be received on your phone

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) was held in both offline and online format on May 5 and May 18 respectively. The exam is conducted by the All India Management Association and the MAT scorecard 2019 is accepted for MBA and PGDM courses at several B-schools.

