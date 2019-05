AIMA MAT Result 2019: AIMA to Declare MAT Result 2019 Today at aima.in; How to Check

: The All India Management Association also called as AIMA is all set to release the official MAT Result 2019 at its official website by May 24, Friday.The MAT Result 2019, AIMA MAT Result 2019, MAT Scorecard 2019, will be available at aima.in . The All India Management Association AIMA will be providing the MAT Result 2019, AIMA MAT Result 2019, MAT Scorecard 2019 to candidates through SMS on their registered phone and same will also informed via email. The All India Management Association will release the MAT Result 2019, AIMA MAT Result 2019 by providing scorecard to candidates.Step 1: Visit the official website aima.in Step 2: Click on AIMA MAT Result 2019 linkStep 3: On the new window of MAT Result 2019, enter the login detailsStep 4: Click submit buttonStep 5: Download and take a printout of the MAT scorecard 2019Candidates can get the MAT Result 2019 on their phone as SMS, they need send a text by following the below-given stepsStep 1: Type MATS (Application Number and Date of Birth)Step 2: Send the message to 54242Step 3: Message containing the MAT result 2019 will be received on your phoneThe Management Aptitude Test (MAT) was held in both offline and online format on May 5 and May 18 respectively. The exam is conducted by the All India Management Association and the MAT scorecard 2019 is accepted for MBA and PGDM courses at several B-schools.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)