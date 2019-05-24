English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIMA MAT Result 2019 Declared at mat.aima.in. Download MAT Scorecard at mat.aima.in
All the students who will check their 2019 MAT Result are advised to keep their AIMA MAT Admit Card handy for hassle-free download of MAT Scorecard.
MAT Result 2019: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the MAT Result 2019 today on May 24. The AIMA MAT Result 2019, the MAT scorecard 2019 is available on AIMA’s official website at aima.in. The AIMA has announced the MAT result 2019 for both the Computer-based MAT and Paper-Based MAT 2019. All the students who will check their 2019 MAT Result are advised to keep their AIMA MAT Admit Card handy for hassle-free download of MAT Scorecard. This year, the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2019 was held in both offline and online format on May 5 and May 18 respectively. MAT Exam is conducted by AIMA and the scorecard of MAT Examination is valid for MBA and PGDM courses at several B-schools.
MAT Result 2019: How to check AIMA MAT 2019 Result
Step 1: Visit the AIMA MAT official website at aima.in
Step 2: Go to ‘MAT 2019’ link
Step 3: Click on ‘MAT result Feb 2019’ link
Step 4: Login using your AIMA MAT 2019 registration number and roll number
Step 5: Your MAT result 2019 will appear on screen
Step 6: Download the MAT 2019 scorecard for future use.
AIMA MAT Result 2019: Steps to check your MAT 2019 result on SMS
To check your AIMA MAT Result 2019, type MATS and send it to 54242. You will shortly receive a message containing the MAT result 2019.
