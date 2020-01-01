'Aimed at Checking Foreign Interference Including From India': Nepal Lawmaker Defends Controversial IT Bill

Defending a controversial Information Technology Bill, a ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker on Wednesday said the proposed legislation, which allows the authorities to tap phone calls without court orders, is aimed at checking the interference of foreign intelligence agencies, including from India, in the country's internal affairs.

Despite stiff resistance from the main Opposition party, the Nepali Congress (NC), the government on Monday tabled the Nepal Special Service Bill 2019 at the National Assembly.

"Foreign intelligence agencies -- Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) -- have been interfering in Nepal's internal affairs and their activities need to be checked," National Assembly lawmaker Ram Narayan Bidari said during a parliamentary discussion on the Bill.

"I think that the Bill will help to minimise their unwarranted interference in our internal affairs once it is enacted," he added.

The draft legislation allows Nepal's intelligence agencies, including the National Investigation Department, to access and gather information relating to suspects.

Bidari said the Nepal government should have information regarding the secret missions executed by the foreign intelligence agencies in the country.

"For this, the government should tap phone calls of foreign intelligence agents working in Nepal," he argued.

Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada also defended the Bill, saying that it aims at strengthening the country's intelligence capabilities to counter threats to national security, sovereignty and integrity.

Under the Bill, an audio or audiovisual conversation at the individual or institutional level that is suspicious can be put under surveillance, monitored or intercepted.

The NC has argued that the Bill is against the spirit of the Constitution and international principles of freedom.

NC lawmaker Prakash Panta said his party was against the proposed law, which has been introduced with the ill intention of silencing the opponents of the government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.