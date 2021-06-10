AIMIM Chief Welcomes Walk-in Vaccination Move

AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asadudin Owaisi on Thursday welcomed the easing of vaccination policy by the Centre.

Owaisi appreciated the walk-in vaccination policy and said that the new changes help people avail of the vaccines in a hassle-free manner. The MP also said that the changes made on the Covin website for vaccination are also a welcome step.

Earlier, Owaisi criticised the central government policies. However, the Centre amended norms enabling the States to get vaccines.

On May 24, the Centre allowed 18-44 years age groups to get vaccines directly in the inoculation centres.

The MIM chief said that only 25 per cent of people get the net facility and 80 per cent with smartphones cannot handle the site to get doses. As the website adds to the woes of the digital divide in the country, it has to be cancelled, Owaisi demanded.

