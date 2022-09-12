AIMPLB Alleges Private Madrasa Survey in UP a 'Nefarious Attempt' to Create Distance Between Communities

The survey of private madrasas ordered by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is now churning up a political storm. After objection by Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Mayawati, now All India Muslim Personal Law Board has once again protested against the order of the government. The AIMPLB has alleged that the intention of the government is a nefarious attempt to create distance between Hindus and Muslims.

The general secretary of the AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, in his press note has said that the decision of some state governments to conduct survey of religious madrasas is in fact a nefarious conspiracy to create distance between fellow compatriots. He further said, “Religious madrasas have a bright history. Character building and moral training for those studying and teaching in these madrasas are organized round the clock. Never did those who studied and taught in these madrasas did any work based on terrorism and communal hatred. Although at times the government made such allegations, such allegations were false and no evidence of this sort was found.”

Rahmani further said, “LK Advani, the stalwart and influential leader of the ruling party, had also accepted this when he was the Home Minister of the country. The strong leadership of the country like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, APJ Abdul Kalam and Maulana Azad have acknowledged the services of madrassas. The scholars (ulemas) who came out of madrasas have made extraordinary sacrifices during the freedom struggle and even after independence these institutions are playing a major role in providing education to the poorest sections of the country. The Board, therefore, requests the government to stay away from this intention and if the survey is conducted under any lawful requirement, it should not be limited to madrasas or Muslim institutions only, but all religious and non-religious institutions in the country.”

Maulana Rahmani said that surveying only religious madrasas is an attempt to insult Muslims and is absolutely unacceptable and Millat-e-Islamia rejects it.

Few days back, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central and state governments alleging biased and unconstitutional action against the madrasas, especially in the states which are ruled by the BJP government. The AIMPLB has also asked why the same rules don’t apply for Mutts, Gurukuls, Dharmshalas and other religious institutions. The AIMPLB had appealed to the government to stop biased action against madrassas and take action within the frame of the constitution.

Earlier, the Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Mayawati has attacked Bharatiya Janata Party Government in Uttar Pradesh over the order of conducting a survey of private madrasas which were not aided by the Madrasa Board. The BSP Chief said that it would have been better if the BJP government focused on improving the condition of the government schools.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had recently ordered a survey of the unrecognized (private) madrasas in the state. Many opposition parties slammed the move and some even termed it as ‘mini NRC’ by the government. The announcement of the survey was made by MoS Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari on Wednesday kicking off a political storm in the state.

