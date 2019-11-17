Take the pledge to vote

Ayodhya Verdict: AIMPLB Calls Meeting to Decide on Review Petition, 5-acre Land

The Sunni Waqf Board, a party in the Ayodhya land dispute, has already made it clear that it will not file any review or curative petition on the verdict.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 17, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will hold a meeting in Lucknow today to decide if the board wants to file review or curative petition on the Ayodhya Verdict in the Supreme Court.

The Sunni Waqf Board, a party in the Ayodhya land dispute, has already made it clear that it will not file any review or curative petition on the verdict.

The AIMPLB will also take decision on whether the board will accept the 5 acre land which the Supreme Court has ruled in the judgement. The apex court had directed the Centre to allot the plot at an alternative place to the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the parties in the decades long contentious dispute, for building a mosque. The board will decide whether the land should be accepted or not following varied opinions on the matter. Many others have also suggested building a school or a hospital on the 5 acre land.

AIMPLB has invited its legal experts and advocates who had fought the cases of its Muslim litigants. As AIMPLB is not a party in the land dispute, it may have to indulge any one out of the eight litigants from the Muslim side, in case the board wants to go for a review petition.

Soon after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue, Sunni Waqf Board Chairman, Zafar Farooqui said, “Sunni Waqf Board respects the decision of the Supreme Court and it will not be going for any review petition in this case.”

