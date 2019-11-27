AIMPLB Member Zafaryab Jilani Says Yogi Govt Prohibiting Muslims from Filing Affidavit in Babri Masjid Case

Lucknow: Zafaryab Jilani, senior lawyer and executive member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), has alleged that Muslims in Ayodhya and Faizabad are not being allowed to file affidavits in the Babri Masjid case and that the government officials are working in a partial manner.

Speaking to the media about allegations made by fellow lawyer Rajeev Dhawan, Jilani said, “The allegations made by Rajeev Dhawan are absolutely correct. Till now I was not putting any allegations on the Centre as I did not have proper information. But I am sure his (Dhawan’s) information is correct. There is an attempt to pressurise us at every step. Officials are creating problems in Ayodhya and Faizabad. The insiders involved in the case have told me how no one is allowed to speak to them (litigants).”

Jilani alleged that officers in the Yogi Adityanath government have become partial and are not allowing Muslims to file affidavit in the Babri Masjid case

“It is quite possible that we may have to submit a request to the Supreme Court in this regard soon. He (Dhawan) has rightly alleged that the state government has pressurised the Sunni Waqf Board. However, the Waqf board will not accept it,” Jilani said.

The AIMPLB member also clarified that the review petition will be filed before December 9, which is the final day for filing a review petition. In a tweet from its official handle, the AIMPLB said, “Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the Babri Masjid case during the first week of December. Sunni Waqf Board's decision to not pursue the case would not legally have any effect. All Muslim organisations are on the same page.”

