'We Know Petition Will be Dismissed': AIMPLB Decides to Seek Review of Supreme Court's Ayodhya Verdict

Lucknow/New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday said that it has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court over Ayodhya verdict.

"The top court in its judgment said that the mosque was not built by demolishing a temple, yet the mosque was not given to us. So we will file a review petition and ask for what is rightfully ours," said Arshad Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, one of the key players in the Ayodhya mediation process.

The decision comes a week after the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board welcomed the Supreme Court verdict regarding the Ayodhya land dispute case and made it clear that it will not go for any review or file any curative petition against the same.

Maulana Arshad Madani, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on AIMPLB meeting on Supreme Court's Ayodhya Verdict: Despite the fact that we already know that our review petition will be dismissed 100%, we must file a review petition. It is our right. pic.twitter.com/VvvnkqEtnX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2019

Sources said that most of the board member feel that the review petition will be rejected but they, in principle, want to explore all legal options available.

The decision was taken after the Jamiat's highest decision-making body, the working committee, gave its nod for filing the review petition following extensive deliberations involving lawyers and experts. The panel under the chairmanship of Madani delved into the prospects of a review petition challenging the apex court verdict, a statement by Jamiat said.

A day earlier AIMPLB held a brainstorming session with different Muslim parties over the verdict. The parties met All India Muslim Personal Law Board general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani and apprised him of the Ayodhya issue, Zafaryab Jilani, who is secretary of the board, said. They said that the Supreme Court decision is "not understandable" and so there is a need to go for a review, Jilani said.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

