Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
2-min read

'We Know Petition Will be Dismissed': AIMPLB Decides to Seek Review of Supreme Court's Ayodhya Verdict

The decision comes a week after the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board welcomed the Supreme Court verdict regarding the Ayodhya land dispute case and made it clear that it will not go for any review or file any curative petition.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'We Know Petition Will be Dismissed': AIMPLB Decides to Seek Review of Supreme Court's Ayodhya Verdict
(Credits: Reuters)

Lucknow/New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday said that it has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court over Ayodhya verdict.

"The top court in its judgment said that the mosque was not built by demolishing a temple, yet the mosque was not given to us. So we will file a review petition and ask for what is rightfully ours," said Arshad Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, one of the key players in the Ayodhya mediation process.

The decision comes a week after the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board welcomed the Supreme Court verdict regarding the Ayodhya land dispute case and made it clear that it will not go for any review or file any curative petition against the same.

Sources said that most of the board member feel that the review petition will be rejected but they, in principle, want to explore all legal options available.

The decision was taken after the Jamiat's highest decision-making body, the working committee, gave its nod for filing the review petition following extensive deliberations involving lawyers and experts. The panel under the chairmanship of Madani delved into the prospects of a review petition challenging the apex court verdict, a statement by Jamiat said.

A day earlier AIMPLB held a brainstorming session with different Muslim parties over the verdict. The parties met All India Muslim Personal Law Board general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani and apprised him of the Ayodhya issue, Zafaryab Jilani, who is secretary of the board, said. They said that the Supreme Court decision is "not understandable" and so there is a need to go for a review, Jilani said.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram