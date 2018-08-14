AIMPLB Sets Up Social Media Desk to Counter 'Propaganda', 'Anti-Islam Rhetoric'

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to establish a social media desk to counter “the anti-Muslim rhetoric” in the country. It also plans to address “infirmities” in the religion by way of organising conferences and rallies.The call to establish such a desk was taken at the Board’s two-day meeting in Bhopal.“We know the power of social media. Muslim Personal Law Board feels that there are rumours being spread about Muslim personal law which have no relation to Islam,” said an official.The AIMPLB, the highest decision making body on Muslim affairs, has said that the need of the social media desk stemmed from the fact that there was a lot of “propaganda news” doing the rounds like that of “Nikah Halala”.“The way Halala has been called to be a part of Islam, it has no relation with Islam. There is no concept in Islam that the wife will be tricked into marrying someone else and get married to first husband. We want to fight such rumours and propaganda and give answers to them. We want to counter all wrong propaganda against Islam. We want to remove any false statements being peddled against our religion,” said AIMPLB.The board has also decided to establish social welfare committees in all states and districts of the country. The board would first begin the implementation of such centres from Bhopal.The board is in touch with information technology experts to develop a social media strategy.Recently, taking a stand against the practice of nikah halala, the Board said that people indulging in such practices should be punished under law for rape charges.“Some people are misusing the practice of ‘halala’ and they should be punished. After the Supreme Court terming the triple talaq illegal, the question of Halala should not arise,” Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, member of AIMPLB said.