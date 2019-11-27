Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

AIMPLB to File Review Petition Against SC’s Ayodhya Verdict Day After Sunni Waqf Board’s Refusal

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board said the Sunni Waqf Board's decision to not pursue the case would legally not have any effect.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AIMPLB to File Review Petition Against SC’s Ayodhya Verdict Day After Sunni Waqf Board’s Refusal
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18

New Delhi: A day after the Sunni Waqf Board refused to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said it would go ahead with the plea.

"Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the Babri Masjid case during the first week of December,” the board said. It added that the Sunni Waqf Board's decision to not pursue the case would not legally have any effect. “All Muslim organisations are on the same page,” the AIMPLB said.

On Tuesday, the Sunni Waqf board had said it would not go ahead with the review. On the issue of five acres of land being given to the board as per the decision of the apex court, the board said it would take a decision after another meeting on the issue.

The BJP had welcomed the decision to not file a review petition, with party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain saying, "I welcome the Sunni Waqf Board’s decision to not to file review petition on Ayodhya verdict. It is in national interest and aimed at maintaining harmony in the country."

"The way Hindus and Muslims showed maturity and compassion towards each other post the verdict shows how the brotherhood amongst Indians is above all," he added.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution Bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram