AIMPLB to File Review Petition Against SC’s Ayodhya Verdict Day After Sunni Waqf Board’s Refusal

New Delhi: A day after the Sunni Waqf Board refused to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said it would go ahead with the plea.

"Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the Babri Masjid case during the first week of December,” the board said. It added that the Sunni Waqf Board's decision to not pursue the case would not legally have any effect. “All Muslim organisations are on the same page,” the AIMPLB said.

On Tuesday, the Sunni Waqf board had said it would not go ahead with the review. On the issue of five acres of land being given to the board as per the decision of the apex court, the board said it would take a decision after another meeting on the issue.

The BJP had welcomed the decision to not file a review petition, with party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain saying, "I welcome the Sunni Waqf Board’s decision to not to file review petition on Ayodhya verdict. It is in national interest and aimed at maintaining harmony in the country."

"The way Hindus and Muslims showed maturity and compassion towards each other post the verdict shows how the brotherhood amongst Indians is above all," he added.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution Bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

