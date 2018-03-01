All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) secretary Zafaryab Jilani said that he was going to lodge an FIR against Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi for his statement against mosques.Shia Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi had written a letter to AIMPLB on Tuesday mentioning nine Mosques around the country that should be ‘given back’ to Hindus as they were built after razing temples.Speaking to News18, Zafaryab said, “I have not received the letter sent by Rizvi. The moment I get it, I will be lodging an FIR against Waseem Rizvi for his statement against mosques. There was a law passed in 1951 that at the time of independence a certain place of worship will be considered in its then current form.”Reacting to the letter, AIMPLB executive member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said that the media was giving unnecessary attention to people like Rizvi, who were dampening the spirit of brotherhood between two communities around the festival of Holi. “Both communities are happy and satisfied with their places of worship, but people like Rizvi are trying to create a communal divide in the country. Such people should be ignored,” he said.On the other hand, answering a question on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s suggestion of an out-of-court settlement for Babri dispute, Mahali said, “Muslims are least bothered about all this done by Ravi Shankar. It is being done to strengthen the BJP’s position in the upcoming by-elections of Phulpur and Gorakhpur. Ravi Shankar is trying to polarise the environment and bag some votes for BJP.”