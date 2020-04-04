Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Air Asia Says Flight Bookings Open From April 15, But Open to Changes in Case of DGCA Directives

Most of the airlines have commenced taking bookings for their flights from April 15 onwards. However, on Friday state-owned Air India said it has stopped bookings till April 30 and is awaiting a decision after April 14.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
Air Asia Says Flight Bookings Open From April 15, But Open to Changes in Case of DGCA Directives
Image for Representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Budget carrier AirAsia India on Saturday said bookings for its flights are open from April 15, but it it is open to any change in case aviation regulator DGCA issues fresh directives on the issue.

Domestic and international commercial flights in the country are suspended till April 14 amid the lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

Most of the airlines have commenced taking bookings for their flights from April 15 onwards.

However, on Friday state-owned Air India said it has stopped bookings till April 30 and is awaiting a decision after April 14, when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end.

"Passengers can continue to make their bookings with us from April 15 onwards," an AirAsia India spokesperson said on Saturday in response to a query.

In case there is any change based on the direction provided by the regulator, he said, "we will abide to the policies and notify guests accordingly.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said airlines are free to take ticket bookings for any date after April 14.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown began on March 25.

No-frills carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir said they are taking bookings for domestic flights starting April 15. In the case of SpiceJet and GoAir, they have started selling tickets for international flights from May 1.

"We continue to book flights between (April) 15 and (April) 30," an IndiGo spokesperson had said on Friday.

Full service carrier Vistara had said it has started bookings for travel from April 15.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

