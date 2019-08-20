Air Chief Marhsal BS Dhanoa Says '44-year-old' MiG-21 Will be Phased Out This Year

New Delhi: Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Tuesday said the Indian Air Force (IAF) is still flying 44-year-old MiG-21 Russian fighter jets.

MiG-21s have been the most accident-prone of all IAF fighter jets, thus earning the names "flying coffin" or the "widowmaker”.

"We are still flying MiG-21, which is 44 years old, but nobody drives cars of that vintage," NDTV quoted him as saying.

Speaking at an IAF seminar in New Delhi, Dhanoa said the basic version of the Russian fighter jet would be phased out this year.

"Over 95% of components required in overhauling is made in India. The Russians are not flying the MiG, but we are because we have overhaul facilities," Dhanoa said while speaking on the modernisation and indigenisation of the IAF. "Hopefully, I will fly the last sortie in September, subject to visibility."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the seminar.

The jet flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot captured by Pakistan, was an upgraded variant called the MiG-21 Bison. The fighter pilot was able to shoot down a more advanced

Pakistani F-16 before his plane was shot down.

From 1963-2015, the MiG-21 has had a total of 210 accidents. Of these, a maximum of 16 accidents took place in 1999, according to the Bharat Rakshak, a database that gathers information on the

Indian Armed Forces.

In 1961, IAF opted for the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau made MiG-21 and since then has made 657 of these fighter jets, including three variants - MiG-21FL, MiG-21M and MiG-21 Bison. While

India was one of the largest operators of MiG-21s outside USSR, India is currently the largest operator of MiG-21 Bison, with an estimated 100+ aircrafts on duty.

