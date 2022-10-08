Air Force Day: Women Agniveers from 2023, New Weapon System & More | Key Announcements by IAF Chief

On the occasion of “Air Force Day,” Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari Saturday announced that a new weapon system has been approved for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

This will be the first time since India’s independence that a new branch of weapons will be created. The new system, would reportedly result in saving Rs 3,400 crore for the IAF.

Addressing the 90th IAF Day celebration event on Saturday, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also announced that women Agniveers will be inducted through the Agnipath scheme from 2023.

Here are the key announcements made by the IAF Chief today

Speaking at the Air Force Day Parade in Chandigarh, the Air Chief said, “On this historic occasion, it is my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF.





The new branch, he added, “will essentially be for manning of four specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, remotely piloted aircraft and weapon system operators in twin and multi crew aircraft.”





Chaudhari also hailed the recently introduced Agniveer scheme of recruitment, and said its an “opportunity to harness the potential of India’s youth and channelize it towards service of the nation.”





He also highlighted that the induction of air warriors into the scheme has been a challenge for the authorities.





From December 2022, Chaudhari said that 3,000 Agniveer Vayu will be inducted for initial training. A number that will go up in the subsequent years, he added.





“We’ve changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start a career in IAF, ” he said.





Women Agniveers will be inducted through the new scheme starting in 2023, he said, adding the creation of infrastructure for this is in progress.

This comes as it is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR.

President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the aerial show at Sukhna Lake. Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932.

Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters are participating in the Air Force Day fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex here, officials said.

The Indian Air Force will put up a dazzling show with a range of aircraft during its air show as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations.

