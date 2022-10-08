Air Force Day News LIVE Updates: IAF to Put Up Grand Show on 90th Anniv in Chandigarh, Chief Chaudhari to Unveil New Combat Uniform

Read more

inspect the parade. The Chief of Air Staff will also unveil the new pattern of combat uniform for the IAF personnel on this occasion, they said.

Tight security arrangements have been made ahead of the Air Force day celebrations.

Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will be participating in the Air Force Day fly-past on Saturday at the Sukhna Lake complex here, officials said. The Indian Air Force will put up a dazzling show with a range of aircraft during its air show as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations.

ALH Mk IV chopper will fly past in Rudra formation at the parade event, the officials said. There will be a demonstration by the mechanical transport team of vehicle dismantling and reassembly in a short time at the event, followed by a performance of the air warrior drill team. Later in the afternoon, the fly-past will be held at Sukhna Lake.

Recently inducted indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) “Prachand” will showcase its aerial prowess during the fly-past in a three aircraft formation. Developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine LCH is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret guns and rocket systems, and it is capable of destroying enemy tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions.

Besides LCH ‘Prachand’, several other aircraft including Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Sukhoi, Mig-29, Jaguar, Rafale, IL-76, C-130J and Hawk will be part of the fly-past. Among helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17 will be part of the aerial display.

The fly-past will commence with an ‘Aakash Ganga’ team of paratroopers in an AN-32 aircraft. Mi 17 V5 choppers will undertake a fire fighting operation using a ‘bambi bucket’ while Mi17 IV helicopters will be performing helo casting. US-made Chinook choppers, which are used for transporting troops, artillery etc will perform Bhim formation.

The full dress rehearsal for the Air Force Day and fly-past was conducted on Thursday. The city administration has arranged buses from designated places to ferry people to the air show.

