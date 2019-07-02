Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Air Force Fighter Jet Drops Spare Fuel Tank Mid-air Near Coimbatore, Creates 3-ft Deep Crater

Though fire was reported from the site, the plane landed safely at nearby Sulur Air Force Station.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Air Force Fighter Jet Drops Spare Fuel Tank Mid-air Near Coimbatore, Creates 3-ft Deep Crater
Despite the mishap, the plane landed safely at nearby Sulur Air Force Station.
Loading...

The Air Force has ordered an investigation after the spare fuel tank from an LCA Tejas fighter jet fell into an empty farm land near Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky. It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added. However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station.

Sources in the force said the reason behind the incident was not yet clear. Further details are awaited.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram