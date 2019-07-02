English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air Force Fighter Jet Drops Spare Fuel Tank Mid-air Near Coimbatore, Creates 3-ft Deep Crater
Though fire was reported from the site, the plane landed safely at nearby Sulur Air Force Station.
The Air Force has ordered an investigation after the spare fuel tank from an LCA Tejas fighter jet fell into an empty farm land near Coimbatore on Tuesday.
Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky. It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added. However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station.
Sources in the force said the reason behind the incident was not yet clear. Further details are awaited.
