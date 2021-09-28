Air Force Officer Held for Raping Colleague in Coimbatore, Authorities Ask Cops Not to Lodge Him in Jail

An all-women team of Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday arrested a flight lieutenant of the Indian Air Force on charges of raping a fellow officer in the Air Force Admiistrative College in Coimbatore.

The accused, Amitesh Harmukh, is 29 years old and hails from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. He allegedly committed the crime about 10 days ago when he came to Coimbatore to take part in an induction programme.

The officer was arrested for offence under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code in the early hours of Sunday after a complaint was lodged with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central.

“IAF authorities requested us not to lodge him in jail. We asked them to approach the court as the matter is sub judice,” a police officer was quoted as saying by Times of India.

