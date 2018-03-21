Air Force Officer Stumbles Upon Fake IAF Recruitment Website, Probe On

While browsing on the Internet, Wing Commander Manjeet Singh was shocked to see a website claiming to be the official site of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The website also claimed that recruitment for IAF was on and had downloadable application forms.The Air Force officer posted at the Army headquarters in New Delhi immediately noted down the website’s name — indianairforcerectt.co.in — and started scanning the page.“I was going through the website and found many links, one of which redirected me to another page which had a form to apply for vacancies in the Air Force. There were different options to make payment for the application,” said the Wing Commander.Singh added that the application form said it was for a vacancy in the 'civilian group C posts in Air Force record offices'.He immediately informed the cyber cell at Mandir Marg Police Station and a case under sections for impersonation and those under the Information Technology Act was registered at Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday."It seems some miscreants with an intent to dupe gullible job seekers created the website," said Singh.The matter is under probe.