Air Force Pressed Into Service to Rescue Students Caught in Tamil Nadu Forest Fire
Several students are feared trapped in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district after a forest fire broke out in the region.
Visuals of forest-fire in Tamil Nadu's Kurangani.
New Delhi: A group of college students from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and Erode districts, who had embarked upon a trekking expedition, are feared trapped in a raging forest fire atop Kurangani Hills near Bodinayakkanur in Theni district on Sunday.
According to sources, 40 students were trekking in the mountainous forest area when the fire broke out. Some of the students were rescued but several others are still trapped by the fire. At least seven of the rescued students have been injured and are admitted to hospital.
Following this development, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has requested the Union Defense Ministry to help rescue the stranded students.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter, saying that she has instructed the Indian Air Force to extend all possible help in the rescue effort.
Speaking to reporters, Sitharaman said, “I have spoken to the district collector. He communicated that 10-15 students have been rescued. They are coming down from the hill.”
Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is rushing to the spot to take stock of the situation.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
