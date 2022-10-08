Air Force Unveils New Combat Uniform on IAF Day | All You Need to Know

On Indian Air Force (IAF) Day, a new combat uniform was unveiled at IAF’s annual Air Force Day parade event in Chandigarh on Saturday. This is the first time that the IAF decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi NCR.

Wing Commander Kunal Khanna and other Air Force officials unveiled the new combat uniform of the IAF, in which combat t-shirts were introduced for the first time. The uniform was designed by the Air Force Standing Dress Committee.

The uniform has been created keeping border tensions, modified war mechanisms and extreme weather in mind. As per sources, the uniform can stand several extreme weather conditions.

Some of the key elements of the new combat uniform are the combat t-shirt, field scale disruptive hat, combat bony hat, disruptive web belt, anklet combat boots, and a matching turban.

The uniform is also designed in a way that will help the soldier remain camouflaged. The fabric is sturdier and is better than the previous one, because it can be worn for a longer duration. It is a versatile uniform which can be worn in several terrains, ranging from hills in Kashmir to coastal regions of the peninsula.

At the annual parade, soldiers were seen adorning the new combat uniform. Besides, IAF conducted an hour-long air show at the lake with participation by nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters, including the recently inducted indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) “Prachand”.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here