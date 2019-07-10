Air France Asks 26 Flyers to 'Voluntarily' Disembark from Paris-bound Flight Due to Technical Glitch

New Delhi: As many as 26 passengers were asked to voluntarily disembark from Air France flight AF 225 bound to Paris from New Delhi after a technical difficulty arose early on Wednesday.

A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows that the crew and the pilot did not specify the glitch, asking the passengers to offload their checked-in luggage, as the plane could not otherwise take off.

#WATCH Staff of Air France flight AF225 from Delhi to Paris asks 26 passengers to voluntarily disembark, as their checked-in luggage would need to be offloaded for the plane to be able to take off, due to a technical problem. pic.twitter.com/LKw5Csq7IE — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

The airline has not issued any official statement specifying the reason for the incident. It has also not been specified whether the passengers asked to de-board would be flown on another flight to Paris.

Air France-KLM had only a day earlier decided to raise the number of flights flying between India and Europe in an attempt to increase passenger carrying capacity over 25 percent starting later this year. Profitability has remained one of the biggest challenges on the route for the carrier.