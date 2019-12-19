Air Hostess Found Dead in Gurugram Home, Father Points to Landlord's 'Misbehavior'

Gurugram An air hostess with a private airlines was mysteriously found hanging in her PG room in DLF Phase 3 area on Wednesday.

The deceased, Misthu Sarkar, was associated with a leading private airline, and was a native of Siliguri in West Bangal. Her father alleged that the deceased was upset over the misbehaviour of the owner of the PG accommodation.

"My daughter called me at 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning and said that the PG owner was continuously harassing her. Even on that night, the PG owner insulted her when she returned to her room. She was weeping while talking to me, saying the PG owner had hacked her mobile phone and was not allowing her to go anywhere," said H.C. Sarkar, the father of the victim.

He further said in the FIR that his daughter had said that she wanted to return to Siliguri as she couldn't take the insults anymore.

"After sometime, the PG owner informed me that Misthu has done something. When I asked what happened to her, he did not reply. Then I contacted Gurugram Police and asked them to look into the matter," Sarkar senior said.

"When cops reached the spot, they found her hanging from the ceiling fan. I suspect that the PG owner had done something to her. My daughter was depressed, but there was no hint of taking an extreme step during the entire conversation over phone," he said.

When contacted, investigating officer Ram Niwas said: "We have not recovered any suicide note from her possession or inside the room. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Our forensic team has visited the spot and collected necessary evidences."

"On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's father, we have registered an FIR under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) in DLF Phase 3 police station and efforts are on to nab the accused," the officer said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.