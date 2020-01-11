Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Air India Cancels 4 Dubai-bound Flights After Water-logging at Al-Makhtoum Airport

Air India on Saturday cancelled four of its flights to Dubai following the waterlogging at Al-Makhtoum airport in the wake of heavy rains.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 10:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Air India Cancels 4 Dubai-bound Flights After Water-logging at Al-Makhtoum Airport
Representative image.

Mumbai : Flag carrier Air India on Saturday cancelled four of its flights to Dubai following the waterlogging at Dubai airport in the wake of heavy rains.

Besides, the airline's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Al-Makhtoum airport as it could not land in Dubai, an Air India spokesperson said.

"Due to heavy rains in Dubai and waterlogging at Dubai airport Air India has cancelled four of its flights to the city on Saturday," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The four flights which stand cancelled are AI 995/996- Delhi-Dubai-Delhi, AI 983/984- BOM-Dubai-BOM, AI 951/952 - Hyderabad-BOM-Hyderabad and AI 905/906- Chennai-Dubai-Chennai, he said.

The spokesperson also said that its flight AI 905 Chennai-Dubai took nearly five hours to reach the parking bay after landing at Dubai airport due to the waterlogging.

Also, flight AI 937 (Calicut-Dubai) diverted to Al-Makhtoum International Airport as it could not at Dubai due to heavy waterlogging and is grounded there.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram