Air India Crash LIVE Updates: 16 of 172 Injured Critical, Aviation Minister Says Slippery Runway Appears to Have Caused Accident

Hardeep Puri on Air Crash | "Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the flight was coming from Dubai carrying 190 passengers. Pilot must have tried to bring the flight to the end of tabletop airport's runway where it skidded due to slippery conditions owing to monsoon," Hardeep Puri, Civil Aviation Minister.
As many as 172 people have been hospitalised after the accident, with officials involved in the rescue operations saying that 16 of them are in a critical condition. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said the accident appears to have been caused by a slippery runway as the pilot attempted to land on the table top runway amid heavy rains.
Sathe passed out from Air Force Academy with Sword of Honour in June 1981 and was a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.
Sequence of Events (3/4) | Here are the sequence of events that took place around the plane crash: "Meanwhile, the CISF family members also reached the spot and CISF personnel successfully evacuated 99% passengers from the flight and helped shift those injured to nearest hospital. Simultaneously, CASO also informed the local and state authorities. Later, after 20-25 minutes, other airport staff along with local police also joined in the rescue and evacuation effort."
Sequence of Events (2/4) | Here are the sequence of events that took place around the plane crash: "ASI/Exe Ajit, the Party incharge of the perimeter patrolling party, who was present in the perimeter area, noticed the accident and immediately informed the Unit Control Room and Unit line. The ATC were also not aware of the incident. On receiving the message, over 40 CISF personnel residing in the adjoining barrack, QRT party along with the CASO reached the spot within 10 minutes of information and started evacuating passengers along with the AAI fire team."
Sequence of Events (1/4) | Here are the sequence of events that took place around the plane crash: "It is submitted that at about 7.40pm, flight No IX-334, (Dubai to Calicut) with 184 passengers and 6 crew on board, while landing at Calicut International Airport, skidded on the table top runway due to heavy rains and unfavorable weather conditions. The aircraft overshot the runway and fell off the table top, splitting into two parts at a location close to Gate No. 08."
Distressing Scenes at Site | Screams of pain, blood-soaked clothing, terrified children and the blare of ambulance sirens captured the distressing scene that unfolded here after the ill-fated plane from Dubai fell into a valley with a deafening sound, killing 18 people on Friday. Read more here.
The plane, part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian nationals from overseas during the coronavirus lockdown, skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 35-feet deep valley.
2 Special Flights Arranged for Assistance | Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. AAIB, DGCA and Flight Safety Departments have reached to investigate the incident, ANI reports.
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo: PTI)
"Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the flight was coming from Dubai carrying 190 passengers. Pilot must have tried to bring the flight to the end of tabletop airport's runway where it skidded due to slippery conditions owing to monsoon," he said.
The government has sent two special relief flights from Delhi and from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members.
The Boeing-737 flight from Dubai to Calicut International Airport was carrying 190 passengers and crew, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement. Among them were 10 infants.
Television footage showed rescue workers moving around the wreckage in pouring rain. The aircraft lay split into at least two chunks after the plane's fuselage sheared apart as it fell into a valley 35 feet below, authorities said.
"Because of the weather conditions, he could not land the first time, so he did a turnaround and tried to approach it from a different direction," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told national broadcaster DD News, adding that only an investigation would reveal the cause of the crash.
India's top aviation body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter. It said the plane broke into "two pieces" after landing at the airport.
“The aircraft didn’t land properly. It was raining heavily, it then skid off the runway and fell into a 35-ft valley. Two dead is what we know as per initial reports but the rescue operation is on," DGCA Director Arun Kumar told CNN-News18. "We are ascertaining the situation.”
