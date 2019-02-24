English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Employee Hospitalised After IndiGo Bus Hits Him at Bengaluru Airport's Tarmac
Shiv Shankar, a young contractual employee of the AI Engineering Services Limited, was returning to the terminal after despatching our Bengaluru-Male flight AI265. The IndiGo bus hit him and he was dragged for some distance before the bus stopped.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: An IndiGo bus carrying passengers to an aircraft rammed into an Air India employee, injuring him seriously, at the Bengaluru airport on Saturday evening, according to a senior official of the national carrier.
However, IndiGo, in a statement, on Sunday said the AI staff received minor injuries in the incident.
The senior AI official said, "Shiv Shankar, a young contractual employee of the AI Engineering Services Limited, was returning to the terminal after despatching our Bengaluru-Male flight AI265. The IndiGo bus hit him and he was dragged for some distance before the bus stopped."
He added that Shankar suffered serious injuries in the incident, including a lumbar (vertebrae of spine) fracture. "He is in the hospital and all of us are praying for his recovery," he said.
The spokesperson of Air India did not respond to the queries sent by PTI regarding the incident.
IndiGo, the largest airline in India in terms of passenger market share, on Sunday stated: "IndiGo confirms the incident involving a ferry coach hit at Bangalore airport on February 23 before the departure of 6E2808. The staff escaped...with minor injuries."
The standard time of departure of 6E2808 was 6.55 pm from Bengaluru to Delhi.
IndiGo added: "Concerned authorities have been notified and an investigation is currently in progress with full cooperation from IndiGo."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
