Air India Employee Unions to Meet in Delhi over Proposed Privatisation

The meeting was scheduled after the government, earlier in the day, announced sale of 100 per cent stake in Air India as it issued the preliminary bid document for the strategic disinvestment.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
Air India Employee Unions to Meet in Delhi over Proposed Privatisation
Representative image.

New Delhi: Various Air India employee unions will meet here on Monday to discuss proposed privatisation of the debt-laden airline, sources said.

The meeting was scheduled after the government, earlier in the day, announced sale of 100 per cent stake in Air India as it issued the preliminary bid document for the strategic disinvestment.

Representatives of various Air India trade unions will meet here to discuss the government's privatisation plans, sources said.

There are around a dozen recognised trade unions at Air India.

As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low-cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, as per bid document issued on Monday.

Management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder.

This is the second time in less than two years that the government has come out with proposal for selling stake in Air India, which has been in the red for long.

The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the expression of interest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
