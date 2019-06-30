Take the pledge to vote

Air India Express Flight Veers Off Taxiway at Mangalore Airport, All Passengers Safe

The aircraft is being checked by Air India Express engineers, said a spokesperson, adding that an internal investigation has been ordered and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed about the incident.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
Air India Express Flight Veers Off Taxiway at Mangalore Airport, All Passengers Safe
File photo of air india express. Image: Reuters
New Delhi: An Air India Express flight from Dubai veered off the taxiway after landing at Mangalore airport on Sunday evening. Flight IX384 from Dubai went off-path at 5.40 pm, said airport officials.

All 183 passengers onboard are safe and have been deboarded, confirmed an Air India Express spokesperson.

The aircraft is being checked by Air India Express engineers, said the spokesperson, adding that an internal investigation has been ordered and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed about the incident.

According to a statement issued by the Mangalore airport, the plane veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in grass.

The operations at the airport are normal and the aircraft will be towed soon.

"AI Express aircraft VT-AYA, operating IX 384, Dubai to Mangalore on June 30, after landing on runway 24 while vacating the runway to the right side, has gone off the taxiway into soft ground," the airline said, adding that tailwind and wet runway with inadequate braking action were reported to be the reasons behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

