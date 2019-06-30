Air India Express Flight Veers Off Taxiway at Mangalore Airport, All Passengers Safe
The aircraft is being checked by Air India Express engineers, said a spokesperson, adding that an internal investigation has been ordered and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed about the incident.
File photo of air india express. Image: Reuters
New Delhi: An Air India Express flight from Dubai veered off the taxiway after landing at Mangalore airport on Sunday evening. Flight IX384 from Dubai went off-path at 5.40 pm, said airport officials.
All 183 passengers onboard are safe and have been deboarded, confirmed an Air India Express spokesperson.
The aircraft is being checked by Air India Express engineers, said the spokesperson, adding that an internal investigation has been ordered and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed about the incident.
According to a statement issued by the Mangalore airport, the plane veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in grass.
The operations at the airport are normal and the aircraft will be towed soon.
"AI Express aircraft VT-AYA, operating IX 384, Dubai to Mangalore on June 30, after landing on runway 24 while vacating the runway to the right side, has gone off the taxiway into soft ground," the airline said, adding that tailwind and wet runway with inadequate braking action were reported to be the reasons behind the incident.
(With inputs from agencies)
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Looking Like All-conquering Team of Past: Border
- Weekly Tech Recap: Realme X Spider-Man Edition, LG W-Series, Xiaomi Mi CC9 and more
- Can Mobile Wallets With Spending Limits and no KYC Boost Digital Payments in India?
- In Pics: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Marry Again in Emotional & Romantic French Wedding
- New Solar Technology Could Produce Clean Drinking Water, Finds Study
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s