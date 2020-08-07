Pilot, 2 Passengers Killed as Air India Express Flight with over 180 on Board Skids Off Runway in Kozhikode

A pilot and two passengers were killed after an Air India Express plane with more than 180 passengers on board skidded off the runway on Friday at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode in Kerala. At least 24 ambulances and fire tenders have been rushed to the airport.

According to officials of the Kerala Police, at least 35 people have been reported injured and shifted to various hospitals.

"We are still searching for around 100 people," said officials who said that shortage of torches and incessant rain were causing the rescue process to halt.

India's top aviation body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The Dubai-Kozhokode flight X1344, a Boeing 737, had 184 passengers on board and landed at 7:41pm at the airport. According to airlines sources, it appeared to have overshot the runway.

"The Air India flight (IX-1344) from Dubai carrying 174 passengers skidded during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode (Kerala) today. There were six crew members onboard, including two pilots," Air India Express said in a statement.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he has instructed the police and fire Force to take urgent action. "Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support," he added in a tweet.

Former Minister of State for Tourism Alphons KJ said it was the second tragedy of the day after at least 15 people lost their lives in a landslide in Idukki district.

According to DGCA sources, the plane landed in heavy rain and after landing at Runway 10, it continued running until the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two. The Karipur airport is a table top one.